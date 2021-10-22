SPOTLIGHT GAME: Carthage stays undefeated after taking down Rusk on the road

RUSK, Texas (KETK) The Carthage Bulldogs are now 7-0 on the season after their win over the Rusk Eagles on Friday night.
The final score of our Spotlight Game was: 35-14.
Carthage will head to Madisonville next week, while Rusk heads to Shepherd.
