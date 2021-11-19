SPOTLIGHT GAME: Gladewater enters 3rd round after defeating Grandview

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gladewater continued their winning streak now winning eight games in a row after defeating Grandview and entering the third round.

The final score was: 49-21.

Gladewater will take on the undefeated Mount Vernon Tigers.

