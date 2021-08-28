SPOTLIGHT GAME: Grandview beats Malakoff 24-21 on the last play of the game

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) The Malakoff Tigers began the season after losing against the Grandview Zebras Friday night.
Coach Jamie Driskell hopes to build on their district championship last season, after going four rounds deep in the post-season in 2020.
The final score was 24-21.
Malakoff will head to Van next week to take on the Vandals.
