SPOTLIGHT GAME: Grandview beats Malakoff 24-21 on the last play of the game

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) The Malakoff Tigers began the season after losing against the Grandview Zebras Friday night.

Coach Jamie Driskell hopes to build on their district championship last season, after going four rounds deep in the post-season in 2020.

The final score was 24-21.

Malakoff will head to Van next week to take on the Vandals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51