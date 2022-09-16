KILGORE, Texas (KETK) The Hallsville Bobcats loose on the road to Kilgore 41-20

The final score was: 41-20

Next week, Hallsville will be on the road playing Texas High, while Kilgore will head to Palestine to take on the Wildcats.

Second-year head coach Josh Strickland is excited to be back in purple country to help turn around his alma mater.

“I’ve always bled purple because I’m from here, the chance to be able to come back to your hometown, I feel like I’m living the dream of being the head coach of the program that you played for in high school but I tell these guys all the time the most fun you will have playing is high school and the fact that I get to come back and be the head coach of my hometown its been awesome and great,” explains Strickland.

Coach Strickland also feels a tough non-district schedule is preparing them to make a run down the stretch and hopefully get into the playoffs.