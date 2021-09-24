SPOTLIGHT GAME: Marshall wins defensive battle against Pine Tree 17-10

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Mavericks took down the Pine Tree Pirates on Friday night.

The final score was: 17-10

Pine Tree will be on the road at Nacogdoches for district play, while Marshall will host Jacksonville.

