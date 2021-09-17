SPOTLIGHT GAME: Rusk Eagles fly to 4-0 with win over Bullard in Week 4

RUSK, Texas (KETK) The Rusk Eagles are still undefeated this year after a Friday night win over the Bullard Panthers.

The final score was: 58-22

FINAL

Rusk 58

Bullard 22



Eagles now 4-0 and get a great win on homecoming!#txhsfb @FeverScoreboard @CowboyTD — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) September 18, 2021

Rusk’s other wins this season were against: Fairfield, Crockett, and Palestine. They will head to Brownsboro next week to take on the Bears in their final non-district game of 2021.

The Panthers will host Spring Hill in another non-district match-up.