SPOTLIGHT GAME: Sabine Cardinals get Week 8 win over White Oak

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – The Sabine Cardinals are flying high in district play with another win Friday night against White Oak.

The final score was: 42-14.

Sabine will be off next week and face Gladewater the following, while White Oak will host Gladewater next week.

