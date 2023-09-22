BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Van Vandals opened district play with a win Friday night after the Brownsboro Bears on the road.
The final score was: Van 28 – Brownsboro 7
Next week, Van will host Canton, while Brownsboro will head to Carthage.
