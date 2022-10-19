LOVELADY, Texas (KETK) — The Lovelady Lions are undefeated, sitting at 6-and-0 on the season, and rolling through their schedule.

Head coach Will Kirchhoff says the seniors he has coached since they were freshmen have matured into leaders, teaching the next generation of Lions.

“They do a really good job of being that example every single day putting in the work in the classroom and on the field and they just do a fantastic job as far as leading by example but also encouraging those guys to continue to get better,” says Kirchhoff.

“Definitely keep them motivated and make sure they are doing a great job giving us a look every day when they are doing good and keep working hard,” adds senior linebacker Brandon Fry.

Like the sign says behind me refuse to lose, the Lovelady Lions are refusing to lose with a new motto “We can and We will.”

“This year our motto thing this year is not only that we can but we will do it, we will get the job done,” declares senior quarterback Shawn Easterling.

“Words carry power so there is a big difference between we can and we will. We have the ability so we can so now it’s just putting our mind to it and willing it into existence and making sure that not only every time we break out, I challenge them and say we can and they respond back and say we will and that’s just a commitment to each other and our team and program,” explains Kirchhoff.

The Lions have been working in the shadows, not getting much attention due to their location, but the players say they use that as motivation to show the rest of the state.

“It doesn’t really bother me, I like being the underdog, and when the time comes everybody will see. We just want to prove everybody wrong,” says Easterling.

“Keep the underdog mentality and just come in, people don’t think we will be as good as we are and we just get the job done,” adds Fry.

Next up for the Lions are the Sabine Pass Sharks and the coaching staff’s message is clear, do your job.

“Just having trust in each other to make sure that you don’t try to do somebody else’s job, we all have a task at hand to just handle your details and it will all take care of itself,” exclaims Coach Kirchhoff.

Lovelady has built a standard of excellence over the years, and while many may not know it now, the lions plan to get everyone’s attention, as they continue to stack up wins on Friday nights.

Lovelady will host Sabine Pass this Friday night at 7:00 in our Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game.