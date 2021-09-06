Spring Hill and White Oak gear up for the 2021 Battle of Hawkins Creek Friday night in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — It’s known as the Battle of Hawkins Creek, a Gregg County showdown between the Spring Hill Panthers and the White Oak Roughnecks, two teams who know each other well, on and off the field.

“This game is one of the biggest games of the year,” said White Oak quarterback Cayson Siegley. “It goes so far back with just the rivalry and the competition and the friends that we have over there, we’re so close, so we all know each other, so it’s going to be really fun.”

“Going to be really special, we’ve grown up playing those guys all of our lives especially it’s on our homecoming so it’s going to be awesome,” said Spring Hill wide receiver Brennan Ferguson.

The Roughnecks are off to a hot start this season, scoring nearly 70 points combined in their first two games, but Spring Hill got a big Week Two win over Brook Hill, and want to ride that momentum into their rivalry on Friday.

“There is always going to be smack talk, it’s going to be a big game, no one wants to lose it, no one wants to live that down, so it’s huge,” said Spring Hill corner and wideout James Thomas.

“Back going to 4th grade we’ve had good games with them, some wins some losses, I haven’t beat them in high school yet, looking to change that,” said White Oak receiver and linebacker Sam Dusek. “The game last year got canceled so we’ve been waiting for this for two years now.”

It may not be a district matchup, but it’s games like this that are talked about forever and should be mentioned alongside some of the best rivalries in the Pineywoods.

“The atmosphere on that Friday night is absolutely unreal, it’s electrifying and I’ve been a part of the Tyler Lee and John Tyler one and this one is just as special it’s a great East Texas rivalry,” said Spring Hill head coach Weston Griffis.

“There’s a lot of tradition in this rivalry, you know our kids handle it really well though and they’re excited to play, and like I say it’s a big thing for this area for us,” said White Oak head coach Kris Iske.

“This win would be huge for us, we’ve been working hard this whole year, already and it would be a great win,” said Ferguson.

“There are bragging rights for us seniors, that’s forever, then we get to go out on a win,” said Dusek.

They will write the latest chapter on Friday night, at Panther Stadium in Longview.