LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Texas high school football kicked off Thursday night, and in Longview, we had a rematch between the Spring Hill Panthers and the Sabien Cardinals, with both programs debuting new head coaches.

This ballgame went back and forth from start to finish, but the Panthers were able to seal the deal late, to hold off the Cardinals 44-34.

The Panthers will hit the road next Friday to take one Center, while Sabine will head home to face the West Rusk Raiders.