TATUM, Texas (KETK) — The Tatum Eagles are under new leadership this season with head coach Whitney Keeling coming in from Waskom, and he brought a new offense with him for the Eagles. The triple option.

“You got to kind of change your mentality a little bit, you got to be physical and understand we’re going to run the ball 90 percent of the time and those receivers went from catching 30, 40 passes a year to 5 its a little bit different mentality,” explains Keeling.

“The running backs have been running tough and the offensive line they have given pushes every play and they have been real physical up front and we just pound and ground every time we run a play,” adds junior quarterback Cole Watson.

Coach Keeling says his players have adjusted well to the new system, especially since Watson came with him from Waskom and has been in the system for years, and has become a coach on the field.

“I think it definitely made me a better leader on and off the field, if the guys have questions, I will be able to answer them since it’s a new system they’re trying to run so it’s just been really good,” tells Watson.

“So we try to instill in them that it might not be you every week but it might be you next week so you got to do your role and they’ve been really receptive to it,” adds coach Keeling.

Running the triple option is tough on everyone especially quarterbacks, who take more hits than usual.

But Watson says those hits, build toughness.

“I’ve definitely taken a few shots every now and then but you know it’s just a mentality you have to keep in your head to get back up and next play over and over again,” tells Watson.

Tatum is 5-3 on the season and coach keeling says the adversity the eagles faced during their tough non-district campaign is helping lead them to an undefeated run in district so far.

“Those guys they gave great effort every night, we weren’t always on top at the end on the scoreboard but they continued to fight,” smiles Coach Keeling.

Now the Eagles turn their attention to the Jefferson Bulldogs Friday night, in a showdown for the inside track to a district championship.