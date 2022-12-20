TATUM, Texas (KETK) — College football recruiting can be stressful for everyone involved, and for Tatum defensive tackle, C.J. Fite, after committing to Arizona State, he opened up his recruiting when they changed the coaching staff.

But after evaluating the situation, he decided to stick with his original choice, and on Tuesday, officially became a Sun Devil.

Fite put pen to paper Tuesday morning, in the Tatum High School auditorium, surrounded by his coaches, family, and teammates.

He had originally committed to ASU back in July, but in September, head coach Herm Edwards was fired, which led to the East Texan’s decision to reopen his recruitment.

But in December he was back in the sun devil fold, and before he signed on Tuesday, he talked about how tough this situation had been for himself, and his family, and how grateful he is to have a home in Tempe.

“It was stressful when we first started we text a whole bunch of coaches, and they all said they were full and didn’t have a spot, so when we found out Arizona State had a spot and still wanted me it was just relieving and took the stress off me,” said Fite. “I never wanted to leave, but I just felt like I needed to, and when they called me and said they still wanted me it just felt like I had to go back.”

He wasn’t the only Tatum student-athlete to sign his letter of intent on Tuesday.

Three others took the next step toward their sports future.

Kerrigan Biggs will be taking her volleyball talents to Arkansas, joining the Cotton Blossoms in Monticello.

The Eagles also have two baseball players moving on up as well, with Truitt Anthony heading to Bossier Parish to pitch for the Cavaliers, and Landon Estrada will play centerfield for Central Baptist College in Conway, Arkansas.

All of which highlights the caliber of athletes being produced at Tatum High School.