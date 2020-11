ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — The Chilton Pirates had no answer for Tenaha Saturday night in Athens, once the Tigers’ offense got rolling.

Tenaha ran away with this matchup, beating Chilton 44-14, and setting up a top-tier showdown next week with the Mart Panthers, who have won state three years in a row.

Tenaha will take on Mart, Friday night a 7:00, back at Bruce Field in Athens.