TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texas High School Tigers are now 8-0 on the season after beating the Nacogdoches Dragons in Texarkana on Friday.
The final score was: 51-14
Next week Nacogdoches will face Whitehouse and the Tigers will face Marshall.
