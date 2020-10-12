Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 7

AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — In Central Texas, San Marcos took on Lake Travis.

In the panhandle, the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels were looking for the win against Odessa-Permian

Watch week seven of Texas Online Overtime above.

About Texas Online Overtime:

Texas Online Overtime takes you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area. The digital-only program utilizes the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco, and Wichita Falls.