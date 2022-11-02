UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Harmony Eagles are under new leadership with head coach, Jeremy Jenkins, and after a rough start to the season, he changed the entire offense.

“We were running option flexbone week 1 and we went to the spread week two, a completely new system. That was really the reason for the struggle in the next three games so it was really predictable and year one takes time,” says Jenkins.

“I think it was the best switch we could have had. it fueled us way more than running the option and I think it was a great move,” adds junior quarterback Boston Seahorn.

With a tough non-district schedule the eagles dropped 4 games, but coach says he learned a lot about his team, and their never give up attitude fueled them to a 5-0 district record.

“The guys here never change, win-lose, it’s the craziest thing ever they just show up and say yessir. they don’t get high when we win and don’t get low when we lose it’s the craziest thing ever but I learned to really like it. You don’t get those really bad lows 0-4 and they just showed up smiling let’s go to work and I’m like okay,” explains Coach Jenkins.

“We all grew up together and this is what we always dreamed of doing, playing high school football together so we don’t want to ruin that dream,” declares Seahorn.

Now Harmony takes on Daingerfield for the district title and coach knows they are going to have to bring their A game against a fast opponent.

“Daingerfield is who they are because they have been doing this for a long time but I really think it’s going to be a competitive game.

“Hang on to the ball and don’t turn the ball over and capitalize off their mistakes and do things right,” says Seahorn.

And if it all comes together Thursday night, the Eagles will be entering the postseason, as outright district champs.