The Piney Woods Coaching Clinic returns to Longview, featuring UTSA’s Jeff Traylor and Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Coaching is a fraternity, and that was on full display Friday evening in Longview, at the 6th edition of the Piney Woods Coaching Clinic.

This clinic is for East Texas football coaches to gain knowledge from one another and network with the coaches that will recruit their players in the future.

This year former Gilmer head coach, and current leader of the UTSA Roadrunners, Jeff Traylor, was in attendance, along with the new texas tech head coach Joey McGuire.

Longview head coach John King, who helped organize the event, says having these coaching clinics every year benefits the players in ways they don’t understand, but it also helps all the coaches get up to speed on the evolution of the game of football.

The clinic will finish up Saturday evening, and coach King adds he loves the way this has grown over the years, and he hopes this shows players that you have to have a vision, move on it, and keep working hard.