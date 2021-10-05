The Tigers have flipped the narrative in Arp, and now prepare for a district showdown with unbeaten West Rusk

ARP, Texas (KETK) — The Arp Tigers are 4-2 this season and are continuing to turn the program around. Players feel the change in their mindset is breading success.



“I think the kids are just working hard and they are getting after it and they are buying into what we’re selling and that’s the big part of everything we do,” says head coach Dale Irwin.



“We told them to keep their heads and play calm and just like not worry about everything else that’s going on,” adds junior running back Michael Brager.



After a tough loss to Waskom, the Tigers bounced back to win their first two district games averaging more than 38 points in both contests.



“Well I think our O-line is playing well and I think our quarterback is making good decisions most of the time and then our running backs and receivers are playing hard. if you play hard you got a good chance to win,” explains Coach Irwin.



“We been having long practices and the two a days and I usually stay after to throw with my receivers and running backs to get to know them better and it makes us a better team,” exclaims sophomore quarterback Frank Smith.



“The run game is different, the line is blocking better and the running backs are finding holes better and going to score,” declares senior running back KaDaylon Williams.

But Coach Irwin’s defense is only allowing 7 points in the last two games.



“Defense wins championships and if they keep the offense from scoring and we go down and score then we will win the game,” exclaims Smith.



“Reading the keys, reading who we’re supposed to read and getting to the ball,” adds Williams.

Now the Tigers have a tough district test when the unbeaten West Rusk Raiders come to town on Friday.



“Don’t let them get outside, don’t let their speed become a factor in the game, we got to keep everything contained inside and knock everything back inside. if we can do that we will be okay,” explains Coach Irwin.



It’s a showdown that could go a long way in determining who will be crowned district champion.



Game time is set for 7:30 at Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium.