FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Frankston Indians are having a turnaround year, going from barely making the playoffs a season ago, to now being in the district championship race.

Players say they are still embracing the underdog role while putting in the work daily.

“Frankston Indians we’re underdogs, as underdogs they don’t think we got much in us but we like to fight,” says senior receiver Benton Allen.

“We just use it as fuel to our fire and we go after them and come out on top,” adds senior linebacker Jared Cook.

“We’ve been battling for a couple of years trying to get over that hump and we are finally starting to get there and our kids are starting to understand what it takes to put themselves in position to win ball games,” explains head coach Paul Gould.

The Frankston Indians are 7-1 and undefeated in district play and have a chance to play for a district title, something they say hasn’t happened in a long time here in Frankston.

“So there is a lot of excitement with them and just for them to keep grinding it out and seeing things through and just trying to get better every week, that’s what we’re trying to do,” tells coach Gould.

“It feels really good because forever Frankston has never been that great of a football program besides a year here or there so building our program where it was my freshmen year now feels really good,” says Cook.

Up next for the Tribe are the high-powered Beckville Bearcats. The cats are state contenders and 6-1 on the year. Head coach Paul Gould knows it will be a tough task slowing down J’Koby Williams and the Beckville offense.

“We have to take really good angles because sometimes he can outrun those angles so our kids we played Timpson in the past so we know what speed we’re about to see Friday night, they are just going to have to do a really good job running to the football and tackling and wrapping up,” declares Coach Gould.

“Be a dog soldier and a fighter, that’s all we’re going to have to do,” explains Allen.

It’s going to be a monster test for the Tribe on Friday, but the Indians are set for the challenge.