The unbeaten West Rusk Raiders plan to swarm to the football when they take on Arp this Friday night

NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) — The West Rusk Raiders have gotten off to a hot start this season, starting the year with a 5-0 record, building on top of a strong campaign from a season ago.

Last year, West Rusk only lost one regular-season game, en route to an undefeated district, and trip three rounds deep into the playoffs.

Plenty of those players return, and so far, the experience is notable.

The Raiders are averaging more than 47 points per game, and are coming off a bye week, leading into their massive road matchup with the Arp Tigers this Friday night.

But while the offense may get most of the attention, head coach Nick Harrison says the new attitude on defense, has taken the program to the next level this season.

They’ve really bought into the swarm mentality that our new D.C. has brought, and our kids have fun and practice,” said head coach Nick Harrison. “They get after it, they take it personal when people do get yards on them, they don’t like it.”

West Rusk and Arp will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. from Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium this Friday night.