THURSDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Scores from the first-round playoff games

EAST TEXAS (KETK) We’ve got a little bit of Thursday Football Fever going on around here. Check below to see your team’s score for the first round of playoff games.

Pleasant Grove 55, Bullard 21, FINAL

West Rusk 55, Chisum 33, 4QT

Lindale 29, Vidor 13, FINAL

Timpson 59, Frankston 7, 4QT

Joaquin 22, Carlisle 21, 3QT

Mineola 28, Atlanta 6, 3QT

Beckville 20, Shelbyville 14, 2QT

Edgewood 6, Bells 24, 3QT

Daingerfield 53, Grand Saline 21, FINAL

Cushing 8, Deweyville 44, FINAL

St. Jo 74, Leverett’s Chapel 38, FINAL

Center 31, Waco Connally 30, FINAL

Crockett 0, Anahuac 0, 1QT

Union Hill 68, Bryson 22, FINAL

