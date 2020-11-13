THURSDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Scores from the first-round playoff games

EAST TEXAS (KETK) We’ve got a little bit of Thursday Football Fever going on around here. Check below to see your team’s score for the first round of playoff games.
Pleasant Grove 55, Bullard 21, FINAL
West Rusk 55, Chisum 33, 4QT
Lindale 29, Vidor 13, FINAL
Timpson 59, Frankston 7, 4QT
Joaquin 22, Carlisle 21, 3QT
Mineola 28, Atlanta 6, 3QT
Beckville 20, Shelbyville 14, 2QT
Edgewood 6, Bells 24, 3QT
Daingerfield 53, Grand Saline 21, FINAL
Cushing 8, Deweyville 44, FINAL
St. Jo 74, Leverett’s Chapel 38, FINAL
Center 31, Waco Connally 30, FINAL
Crockett 0, Anahuac 0, 1QT
Union Hill 68, Bryson 22, FINAL