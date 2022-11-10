EAST TEXAS (KETK) — The regular season is over and we’ve moved on to playoff football in Texas and we’ve got all the scores for Thursday night’s matchups. See how your team did below:

  • Chapel Hill 45 vs. Livingston 36 – FINAL
  • Palestine 29 vs. Lumberton 54 – 4Q
  • Van 13 vs. Pleasant Grove 48 – FINAL
  • Pittsburg 7 vs. Carthage 42 – FINAL
  • Pottsboro 33 vs. Gladewater 14 – FINAL
  • Diboll 24 vs. Buna 21 – FINAL
  • Anderson-Shiro 6 vs. Daingerfield 41 – FINAL
  • Harmony vs. New Waverly
  • Hughes Springs 0 vs. Newton 58 – FINAL
  • New Boston 59 vs. Grand Saline 35 – FINAL
  • Timpson 60 vs. Groveton 3 – FINAL
  • Rivercrest 0 vs. Beckville 77 – 4Q
  • Frankston 47 vs. Wolfe City 28 – 4Q
  • Cayuga 7 vs. Riesel 28 – FINAL

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.