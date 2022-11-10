EAST TEXAS (KETK) — The regular season is over and we’ve moved on to playoff football in Texas and we’ve got all the scores for Thursday night’s matchups. See how your team did below:
- Chapel Hill 45 vs. Livingston 36 – FINAL
- Palestine 29 vs. Lumberton 54 – 4Q
- Van 13 vs. Pleasant Grove 48 – FINAL
- Pittsburg 7 vs. Carthage 42 – FINAL
- Pottsboro 33 vs. Gladewater 14 – FINAL
- Diboll 24 vs. Buna 21 – FINAL
- Anderson-Shiro 6 vs. Daingerfield 41 – FINAL
- Harmony vs. New Waverly
- Hughes Springs 0 vs. Newton 58 – FINAL
- New Boston 59 vs. Grand Saline 35 – FINAL
- Timpson 60 vs. Groveton 3 – FINAL
- Rivercrest 0 vs. Beckville 77 – 4Q
- Frankston 47 vs. Wolfe City 28 – 4Q
- Cayuga 7 vs. Riesel 28 – FINAL