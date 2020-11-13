Timpson Bears move on to area-round of playoffs with win over Frankston Indians

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) The 10-2A Division 1 champ Timpson Bears are moving on to the area-round of playoffs after getting the win over the Frankston Indians Thursday night in Henderson.

The final score was: 66 – 7, Timpson.

The Bears will face the winner of the Leon and Thorndale game next week.

Timpson beat Joaquin two weeks ago, ending their regular season undefeated for the first time since 1975. Joaquin also came into that match-up undefeated.

