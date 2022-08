BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) — We had a 2A powerhouse showdown, and a rematch from the state quarterfinals to open the high school football season on Thursday night.

The Beckville Bearcats played host to the Timpson Bears, and quarterback Terry Bussey and his playmakers shined on the road.

Timpson went on the beat Beckville 53-22, and will now get ready to host Jefferson next Friday at home.