Timpson continues storybook season with quaterfinal win over Beckville

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) The 13-0 Timpson Bears are one week closer to playing for what would be their first State championship ever after a quarterfinal win over the Beckville Bearcats.
The final score was 55-14.
Coach Kerry Therwhanger’s club will take on Shiner next week in the semifinals.
The Bears have never been to a State championship, and this year was the first time since 1975 they finished undefeated in the regular season.
