Timpson continues storybook season with quaterfinal win over Beckville

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) The 13-0 Timpson Bears are one week closer to playing for what would be their first State championship ever after a quarterfinal win over the Beckville Bearcats.

The final score was 55-14.

Coach Kerry Therwhanger’s club will take on Shiner next week in the semifinals.

The Bears have never been to a State championship, and this year was the first time since 1975 they finished undefeated in the regular season.

