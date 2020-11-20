Timpson continues undefeated season with win over Jewett Leon

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) The 10-2A Division 1 champ Timpson Bears continue their undefeated season with a dominating win over the Leon Cougars on Thursday.

After leading just 17-14 at halftime, Timpson got rolling in the second half, eventually opening up the floodgates for a 47-14 victory.

Now 12-0 on the season, Coach Kerry Therwhanger’s Bears will play the winner of Garrison-Holland in the regional semifinal round.

OTHER TIMPSON STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51