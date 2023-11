GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The Timpson Bears continued their undefeated season by taking down the Wolfe City Wolves on Friday night.

The final score was: Timpson 58 – Wolfe City 20.

Next week, the Bears will take on the winner of the Centerville and Honey Grove game.

Timpson ended the regular season with an overall record of 10-0, and district record of 6-0.