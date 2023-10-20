TIMPSON, Texas (KETK) – The Timpson Bears continue their winning streak and are now 8-0 after getting a home win over the Joaquin Rams.
The final score: 69-0
Next week, Timpsno will head to Shelbyville, while Joaquin will host West Sabine.
by: Christa Wood
