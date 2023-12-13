ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) — After coming up short in three straight state semifinals, the Timpson Bears broke through in 2023, making it to their first-ever state title game, and they will be returning to East Texas with the hardware.

Timpson beat Tolar 49-7 to win the 2023 2A Division 1 football state championship, the first in program history, but they also made state title game history.

In the first half, quarterback Terry Bussey threw a slant to Dacorian Johnson, who proceeded to take it in for a 97-yard touchdown, the longest in Texas state championship history.

Bussey followed that up later, taking off, and scoring on the ground from 93 yards out, earning the longest run in Texas state championship history.

It was a historic night for the Bears, who capped off an undefeated season, as state champs.