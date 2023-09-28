TIMPSON, Texas (KETK) — Timpson’s Terry Bussey is not just one of the best athletes here in East Texas, he is one of the best in the country, with some of the top college programs in the nation hoping he will choose them.

Today, the East Texan made his announcement, and Bussey will be joining Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies.

A&M has been the presumed front-runner here down the stretch.

Bussey had narrowed his schools down to A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and LSU, and decided to take his talents to College Station.

Bussey plays quarterback and defensive back for the Bears and is the number one ATH in his class.

He’s led Timpson to three straight state semifinal games and hopes to go even further as a senior, and will now devote all his time on his last ride with the Bears before he gets ready to play for the Aggies next season.