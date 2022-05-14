TYLER, Texas (KETK) — He was one of the top quarterbacks in junior college football last season, and after one year with the TJC Apaches, General Booty has committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners.

The former Allen High School standout made the announcement on Twitter Saturday evening.

He may have only been in Tyler one season, but he led the Apaches to the conference championship game and a victory in the Heart of Texas Bowl, where he was named MVP.

In 2021, he threw for more than 3,000 yards and had 25 touchdown passes.

He now joins a Sooner team which will be led by UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel, but Booty has a real chance to compete for the backup position and add some depth to the OU quarterback room.