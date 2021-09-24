Troup handed first loss of the season by West Rusk in Week 5

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) The Troup Tigers were handed their first loss of the season on the road Friday night by the West Rusk Raiders.

The final score was: 58-20. Both teams now have a 4-1 record.

Like many other teams, West Rusk will be off next week, while Troup will host Arp at home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51