Troup handed first loss of the season by West Rusk in Week 5

NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) The Troup Tigers were handed their first loss of the season on the road Friday night by the West Rusk Raiders.
The final score was: 58-20. Both teams now have a 4-1 record.
Like many other teams, West Rusk will be off next week, while Troup will host Arp at home.
