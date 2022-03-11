Troup ISD is excited to announce the appointment of the new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Sam Wells.

He will head up Tiger Athletics beginning this summer when current AD John Eastman retires. Coach Wells has been in Troup for the last four of his twenty-three years of coaching.

Before coming to Troup, he coached at Elkart, Frankston, Elysian Fields, Palestine, and Del Valley.

When asked about the new position, Coach Wells said “I am very honored and excited to be Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Troup ISD, and I hope to build upon our success.”