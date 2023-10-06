TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The Troup Tigers are now 6-0 on the season after getting a home win over the Edgewood Bulldogs on Friday night.
The final score was: Troup 45 – Edgewood 21
Next week, Troup will head to Arp, while Edgewood will host Quitman.
