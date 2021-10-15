Troup takes down Harmony, ends their undefeated streak

Friday Football Fever

TROUP, Texas (KETK)- The Troup Tigers defeated Harmony, and ended the Eagles’ undefeated streak on Friday.

The final score was: 28-22.

Harmony will host West Rusk next week, while Troup will head up to Grand Saline to take on the Indians.

