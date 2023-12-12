TROUP, Texas (KETK) — Troup’s Trae Davis is one of the most dynamic athletes we have here in East Texas, and on Tuesday he turned 18 years old.

But while celebrating his birthday, he also made a major announcement, declaring where he will be playing football next year.

Davis will be heading to Manhattan, Kansas to play for coach Chris Klieman and the Kansas State Wildcats.

Davis had previously committed to Washington Stata, be reopened his recruitment back on November 13th.

On Tuesday, his decision came down to the Cats and the Cougars, along with UTSA and Tulane, and he ultimately decided to celebrate his birthday, wearing purple.