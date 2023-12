TROUP, Texas (KETK) — Troup’s Trae Davis made it official Wednesday morning, signing on to play for the Kansas State Wildcats.

Davis, who had previously committed to Washington State, reopened his recruitment and verbally committed to the Wildcats last week.

Davis is a dynamic athlete and a four-year starter with the Tigers.

He hopes K-State’s running game will open him up to make big plays down the field, just like he did here in East Texas.