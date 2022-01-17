Two-time state champion Waskom head coach Whitney Keeling leaves for Tatum

WASKOM, Texas (KETK) – After 12 years in Waskom turning a Deep East Texas team into a force to be reckoned with, Whitney Keeling will be leaving to become the athletic director and head football coach in Tatum.

Keeling finishes his tenure at Waskom with a 113-40 record, which included back-to-back 3A Division II state championships in 2014 and 2015.

The Wildcats also made it to the state semifinals on three other occasions, including the past two seasons.

Keeling won 25 of his last 29 games with Waskom with the 2021 campaign ending to Franklin just short of another trip to AT&T Stadium to play for a third title.

Tatum went 8-3 in 2021 and lost in overtime 56-55 to Pottsboro in the opening round of the playoffs. Their last playoff win was in 2020 with a 37-28 victory over Winnsboro in the bi-district round.