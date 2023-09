TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Coming into Thursday night’s contest, the Tyler Lions, under new head coach Rashaun Woods, were off to a 4-0 start, the best since 2009.

The McKinney North Bulldogs made their way to town and at one point, led Tyler 31-7, but Cujo fought back, coming up just short and falling 31-26.

Tyler will be off next week before heading to Lancaster to take on the Tigers on October 6th.