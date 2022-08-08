TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler head football coach Ricklan Holmes had the Lions out on the field early Monday morning as Cujo started their 2022 workouts, opening up a season with high expectations.

The Lions have a two-man battle to see who will start at quarterback, but whoever it is will have one of the best weapons in East Texas, as Derrick McFall, moves from QB to running back and look for Tyler to get the ball into their playmaker’s hands any way they can.

Tyler will also have a new look on defense, with two new defensive coordinators taking over that side of the football.

Coach Holmes expects to see the Lions put plenty of points on the scoreboard, but as always, wants his guys to keep their focus on the ultimate prize.

“I feel like we have to stay healthy, and that’s something that we focus on during the offseason, building them up to where we can withstand that long season,” said Holmes. “Just understanding that it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.”

The Lions will open the season on the road when they head to Marshall to take on the Mavericks, kicking off at 7:30 Friday Night, on August 26th.

Tyler will return home the following week to take on Tyler Legacy in the always entertaining Rose City Rivalry.