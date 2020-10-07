Tyler High, Nacogodoches cancels football games due possible COVID-19 exposure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD athletics announced the cancellation of the Tyler High School Nacogdoches sub-varsity and varsity football games on Thursday and Friday due to possible exposure of COVID-19 within the Tyler High School football program.

“For precautionary reasons and the safety of our players, coaches, and our opponent, this week’s games between Tyler High School and Nacogdoches have been canceled. We will continue to monitor the situation and adhere to our health guidelines.” Greg Priest, Tyler ISD Director of Athletics

The district has completed contact tracing, and anyone possibly exposed has been directly contacted and will be quarantined per the district’s Ready To Learn plan.

Refunds will be given through Brushfire or Ticket Spicket for those who have already purchased tickets. You will receive an email confirmation of your refund. Contact the Tyler ISD Athletics office at 903-262-3080 for more information.