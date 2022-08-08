TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders will be without star running backs Jamarion Miller, who will be playing for Alabama, and Bryson Donnell, who is in Lubbock playing for Texas Tech.

However, there will be a new signal caller as Luke Wolf takes over at quarterback, so expect the Red Raiders to put the ball in the air more than last season while having no plans to abandon the run.

On defense, they will be headlined by defensive end Jordan Renaud, who has been taking a clear leadership role during practice.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Red Raiders kick off the season, where they will face off against three straight East Texas rivals.

“We want the greatest challenges we can get out of that non-district schedule because we wanna be prepared for a very tough 10-6A team,” said head coach Joe Willis. “As the only 6A team in East Texas, we feel like the pride of East Texas is on the line every time we take the field.”

Tyler Legacy opens the season against their old rivals from Lufkin.

The Panthers will make their way to Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff on August 26th.

The Red Raiders beat Lufkin last season at Abe Martin Stadium for the first time since 2003, so the Pack will be coming to Tyler with revenge on their minds.