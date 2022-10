TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders were looking to rebound from their loss to Mesquite when they hosted the Rockwall-Heath Hawks on Thursday night.

The Hawks came out swinging jumping to an early 14-0 lead, but the Red Raiders had an answer late in the first quarter and trailed by a touchdown at halftime.

However, Heath pulled away in the 2nd half and left East Texas with a 35-14 win over the Red Raiders.