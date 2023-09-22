TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders got their first win of the season on Friday night over the Mesquite Skeeters.
The final score was: Tyler Legacy 34 – Mesquite High 14
Next week, Tyler Legacy will head to Rockwall-Heath.
by: Christa Wood
