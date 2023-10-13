TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders are now 2-5 on the season after beating the Mesquite Horn Jaguars on Friday night.
The final score was: Tyler Legacy 10 – Mesquite Horn 7
Next week, Tyler Legacy will head to Royse City.
by: Christa Wood
