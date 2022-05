TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders will be looking to fill some pretty big shoes this coming season, namely in the backfield, after losing Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell to graduation.

On Thursday night, they finished up spring workouts with their annual Red and White scrimmage, where the defense won 23-22.

Now it’s time for them to turn their attention to summer workouts and fall camp, to get ready to open the season at home against Lufkin on August 26th.