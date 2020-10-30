Tyler Legacy takes on Dallas Skyline for first district game

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Legacy is set for their first district 10-6A game of the season, taking on Dallas Skyline Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Francis Rose Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kick-off.

Coming off their bye-week, Legacy is ready to bounce back after two straight losses at Longview and against Pulaski Academy from Arkansas which followed its impressive 2-0 start. According to head coach Joe Willis, the Red Raiders used their off week to focus on communication, what Willis said was one of their weaker points in their four non-district games.

“The week off was good, it came at a good time, it gave us time to go back and address some of those things, also work on conditioning, getting healthy, so I think our guys are excited about the challenge ahead of them, and again we’re very excited to have that game here at Rose stadium.” Joe Willis, Head Coach, Tyler Legacy High School

Skyline is known for their offense with rotating two quarterbacks, one notorious for running the ball, the other for throwing. “We’ve got to really I.D. who is on the field and understand where those threats are and take that away from them,” said Willis. Defensively, Skyline is aggressive with a lot of key players up front. The challenge for the Red Raiders will be running the ball against them.