Tyler Legacy wins first playoff game in 11 years, beating Naaman Forest 20-14 in Garland

Garland, TEXAS (KETK) — It had been 11 years since the Tyler Legacy football program had seen the 2nd round of the playoffs, but on Saturday, the Red Raiders broke through, and beat Naaman Forest 20-14 in the 6A D2 Bi-District round at GISD Williams Stadium.

Legacy jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half, but the Rangers would tie it up, until Bryson Donnell took a pitch 69-yards for a go ahead touchdown, which turned into the game-winning score.

The Red Raiders will now get ready to face the Cedar Hill Longhorns next Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.