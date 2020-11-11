Tyler Legacy’s district approves drastic changes to football schedule

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – District 10-6A, which includes Tyler Legacy, has approved a new football schedule after having to make adjustments due to COVID-19.

Drastic changes had to be made and now there will be no Friday games after this week so the district can fit in as many matchups that are permissable under UIL rules. Current requirements state that there must be a minimum of five days between games, for safety reasons.

Starting next week, games will be played on a Thursday, a Wednesday, a Monday, and then end on a Saturday. Here is the remaining schedule for the Legacy Red Raiders, with the gams bolded being broadcast live on KTPN (Suddenlink Channel 9):

November 13: vs Mesquite Horn

November 19: vs Rockwall-Heath

November 25: @ North Mesquite

November 30: @ Mesquite

5A and 6A schools started the season late due to COVID-19. While the smaller schools will start the first week of the playoffs later this week, there are still roughly four games left for the bigger schools.